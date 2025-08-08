Canada-wide warrant issued for man wanted in connection with Markham, Ont. shooting

York Regional Police issue nationwide warrant in connection with Markham shooting earlier this year. (York Regional Police)

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man wanted for attempted murder following a shooting in Markham, Ont. in January.

In a news release issued on Friday, York Regional Police say they responded to a shooting in the area of Lee Avenue and Noble Street at around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 21.

Officers say they found a woman with a gunshot wound, adding she was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They did not provide an update on her condition.

Police are searching for 35-year-old Chao Chen, of Markham, who is also facing a conspiracy to commit murder charge. The charges have not been tested in court.

They say they have not been able to find Chen, and are issuing the nationwide warrant for his arrest.

Police say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

“If seen, citizens are urged not to approach him but to call police immediately,” the release reads.

Officials urge Chen to seek legal advice and turn himself over to authorities.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.