Video shows violent jewelry distraction robbery in Richmond Hill

A man who police believe is part of an alleged criminal network of foreign nationals operating in York Region has been arrested in connection with a violent jewelry distraction robbery in Richmond Hill, which was caught on camera.

On Friday, York Regional Police released footage of the incident that occurred in a plaza parking lot near Yonge Street and Canyon Hill Avenue on the morning of July 15.

In the video, a 78-year-old woman stumbles and falls to the ground as a white Nissan Rogue drives by while a passenger in the rear seat has their arms out.

The vehicle stops, and after the rear passenger briefly looks out the window, it drives away. Meanwhile, another person is seen coming to the aid of the woman.

Investigators have determined the woman was a victim of a jewelry distraction robbery. Police said the woman’s injuries were significant and she is recovering.

In Friday’s news release, police said the driver of the Nissan, identified as 35-year-old Radu Oracel, was arrested and charged with robbery and dangerous operation. The charges have not been tested in court.

Radu Oracel Radu Oracel is facing charges in connection with a jewelry distraction robbery in Richmond Hill. (York Regional Police)

The two other passengers in the vehicle have not been identified.

Police noted the Nissan was a rental vehicle that had been returned.

Due to Oracel’s alleged involvement in a criminal network, police said they’re concerned that there may be other victims.

They are asking anyone who has information about Oracel or the identities of his two accomplices to call 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7244 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.