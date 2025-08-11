Motorist has ‘significant’ injuries following Vaughan hit-and-run: police

A motorcyclist has significant, but non-life-threatening, injuries following a fail-to-remain crash near Fossil Hill Road and Saint Francis Avenue in Vaughan on Sunday evening. (Arlyn Mcadorey/CTV News Toronto)

A motorcyclist has “significant,” but non-life-threatening, injuries following a fail-to-remain crash in Vaughan on Sunday evening, say police.

The collision happened near Fossil Hill Road and Saint Francis Avenue, which is north of Rutherford Road and west of Weston Road.

York Regional Police said they were called to that area at 7 p.m. for reports of collision involving a motorcycle and a car.

Investigators said both vehicle were travelling southbound on Fossil Hill at the time of impact.

It is not known at this time how the vehicles came together or who caused the crash.

Police said the driver of the car did not remain on scene.

Traffic is closed in all directions in that area due to the investigation.

Motorists should expect delays and use alternate route, police said.