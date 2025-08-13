SIU charges York Regional Police officer with sexual assault

A York Regional Police officer has been charged with sexual assault and breach of trust.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) announced the charges in a news release on Wednesday, saying that they stem from alleged offences that occurred in Vaughan in December 2023.

The agency did not release details of the investigation but said it began on Feb. 7 when they were notified of the allegations and SIU Director Joseph Martino “has reasonable grounds” to believe the officer committed the offences.

“As the matter is before the courts, and in consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will not provide further comment on the investigation,” the agency said.

The officer’s identity, the SIU said, was not disclosed due to concerns that it may result in the identification of the complainant.

The agency noted that the officer first appeared in a Newmarket court on June 24.

“The SIU delayed this news release announcing the charges against the officer because of concerns raised about the potential impact on the complainant’s mental health caused by public disclosure of the charges,” Wednesday’s release read.

The SIU is called in to investigate whenever police are involved in an incident that results in death, serious injuries, allegations of sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.