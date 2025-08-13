York police searching Markham neighbourhood for missing ‘vulnerable’ man

Police are searching a Markham neighbourhoood for a 72-year-old Markham man who hasn’t been since since leaving his home Tuesday.

Investigators say that Baudilio was last seen around 7 p.m. leaving his home on Orr Farm Road, in the vicinity of Reflection Road and Victoria Square Boulevard. In their press release, York police called Baudilio “vulnerable.”

A command post has been set up at Victoria Square Park on Eglin Mills Road.

Concerns for his wellbeing have been raised since he has not returned home or contacted his family, police say. Baudilio is known to often visit nearby plazas and parks.

Police described Baudilio as five-foot-six, with a thin build, grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark clothing, a dark vest, and a black baseball hat with a tan Polo Ralph Lauren logo.

Police are imploring anyone with information to contact them as soon as possible.