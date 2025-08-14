Man wanted after allegedly blowing an airhorn in woman’s ear in Newmarket

York police are looking a man after a woman was assaulted while riding a bike along a Newmarket trail.

York police are looking to identify a suspect after a woman was assaulted while riding a bike along a Newmarket trail earlier this week.

Police say on Wednesday, at around 9:30 a.m., the victim was cycling on a trail in the area of Timothy and Prospect streets.

As she rode past the suspect, he allegedly pointed an airhorn near her ear and set it off, which police say resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to the victim.

Police are searching for a white male, approximately 40 years old, six feet two inches tall, with a medium build, and brown and grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a green hat, a black t-shirt with a motorcycle logo, grey shorts, and black shoes.

Investigators say a number of people were in the area at the time and are encouraging any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police by calling 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.