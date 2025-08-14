Missing ‘vulnerable’ man in Markham has been found, police say

A 72-year-old man who went missing from his Markham home on Tuesday has been found safe, police say.

The man, who police described as “vulnerable,” was last seen around 7 p.m. when he left his residence on Orr Farm Road, in the vicinity of Reflection Road and Victoria Square Boulevard.

A command post was set up at Victoria Square Park on Elgin Mills Road on Wednesday as the search for him got underway.

In a news release on Thursday, police shared that the man has been found. They did not share where he was located but thanked the public for their assistance in bringing him home.