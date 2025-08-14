Shooting in Markham leaves one person injured

Police are on the scene of a shooting on Ramsgate Court near 14th Avenue and McCowan Road in Markham on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. (Chopper 24)

One person has been injured in a shooting in Markham, police say.

York Regional Police were called to the area of 14th Avenue and McCowan Road just before 5:30 p.m. for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a victim who was subsequently transported to a local trauma centre.

There is no immediate word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

Police say the suspect or suspects fled the scene. No descriptions have been released.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are unclear.

Police are advising the public to avoid the area, as they’ll have an increased presence for the investigation.