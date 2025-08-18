2 suspects charged after allegedly ‘intentionally’ driving into York police cruiser in stolen vehicle

Two suspects, including one 17-year-old, are facing multiple charges after allegedly intentionally driving into a police cruiser in a stolen vehicle in Vaughan last Friday.

At around 9:45 p.m. on Aug. 15, York Regional Police said they responded to a suspicious vehicle in the vicinity of Highway 7 West and Keele Street. When police arrived, they said they identified the vehicle as having been reported stolen out of Toronto days earlier, on Aug. 12.

Police say the two suspects then abandoned the stolen vehicle, after which they attempted to flee the scene in a ride share. Officers say they apprehended the suspects and a search revealed a loaded firearm and a key for the stolen vehicle.

Sharah Syed, an 18-year-old from Toronto, is being charged with 10 offences related to the illegal weapon and stolen vehicle. Police add that Syed had been released on an undertaking for an unrelated offence at the time of their arrest.

York police have also charged a 17-year-old boy from Toronto with unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime. His identity is protected under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The charges have not been tested in court.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.