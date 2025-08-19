Suspect spent several hours inside Vaughan place of worship before fleeing with alcohol, cash, and food: police

A suspect in a Vaughan break-and-enter investigation is shown in this surveillance camera image released by police.

Police have released surveillance camera images of a suspect who they say forced his way inside a Vaughan place of worship and spent several hours inside before stealing cash, alcohol, and food.

Police say the incident happened at a place of worship near Bathurst Street and Lady Dolores Avenue at around 11 p.m. on July 29.

They allege that the suspect also caused damage to computers and an audio system before fleeing the scene on a bicycle.

Investigators do not believe that the incident was hate-motivated, according to police.

The suspect is described as white, approximately 25 years old with a thin build, dark scruffy facial hair, and medium length dark hair. He wore glasses at the time.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to come forward,” a news release issued on Tuesday notes.

“Additionally, investigators request that anyone in the area who has surveillance footage please review it and contact the police if the suspect is seen in their neighbourhood around the time of the offence.”