Costco opens its first fresh sushi counter in the GTA amid stiff competition for quick meal options

The sushi bar is pictured at Costco's new store in Newmarket. (Costco/ Handout)

Some sushi enthusiasts who shop at Costco will soon have one more option to satisfy their cravings.

The big box chain is opening its first fresh sushi bar at their latest GTA location as part of “an extensive selection of food offerings.”

The Newmarket store near Highway 404 and Davis Drive, open as of Aug. 20, boasts more than 166,000 square feet of space and features many of the items people would normally expect to find at Costco.

It features an on-site bakery, fresh meat and produce, a rotisserie chicken section, hearing aid and optical centres, a large food court and a gas station.

But Newmarket is just the third Costco location in Canada to feature a sushi bar, after stores including the feature opened in Vancouver and Brantford, Ont. last year.

The move comes as grocery retailers continue to double down on convenient meal options for busy customers.

“That’s been a major trend in grocery over the last 10 years, prepared food, just because people are – pardon the pun, they’re time starved –and they want to eat well,” retail analyst Bruce Winder told CP24.

He said many busy shoppers are willing to pay a small premium to have that sort of food made for them in advance, creating growth opportunities for grocery retailers.

“Sushi has become mainstream over the last 10 to 20 years, right? It’s really a mainstream item now, so they probably want a piece of that market,” Winder said.

According to a June 2025 MarketLine report on Canada’s food service industry, ready-to-eat meals at grocery stores offer an increasingly attractive option for many consumers, especially in times of economic difficulty.

Newmarket Costco Costco's new warehouse in Newmarket is pictured. (Costco /Handout)

“With advancements in taste, quality, and variety, such as ethnic cuisines, gourmet options, and healthy or organic meals, these products closely mimic restaurant experiences at a lower cost,” the report states.

“Widely available at grocery and convenience stores, they cater to time-constrained consumers seeking quick solutions. As inflation or economic pressures rise, buyers may opt for these substitutes more frequently.”

A separate 2024 report by MarketLine on Canada’s food and grocery retail industry found population growth, especially in urban areas, is also driving demand for ready-to-eat meals and convenience foods.

While MarketLine warned the increasing demand for grocery store meals could come at the expense of the restaurant industry, he said local sushi stores probably don’t need to worry just yet.

“I’m sure that Costco is going to have a nice product. If you’re a sushi fanatic, though, you might continue to go to that restaurant because you just looking for a sushi experience,” Winder said. “If you’re sort of a casual sushi eater and you want it for a wedding or a shower or something, or a whole bunch of friends over, then this might suit you better.”

Costco sushi The sushi bar is pictured at Costco's new store in Newmarket. (Costco/ Handout)

He noted many consumers are “fussy” when it comes to sushi, especially in the GTA, where “the bar is set pretty high” in terms of the caliber of sushi people expect given that there are many high-quality restaurant options.

Shoppers may also associate Costco more with high-volume packaged foods than with fresh food options, Winder said.

Still, the company must see potential there or they wouldn’t be trying it, he noted.

“They must have identified this as at least a growth area where they can relate to their customers.”

In terms of quality, Costco said the sushi at its stores is prepared fresh on-site every day.

The latest store replaces a former Costco warehouse on Yonge Street, which is being converted into a Costco Business Centre that will open later this year. Costco said the relocation has created about 70 permanent jobs, in addition to 450 jobs from the original location.