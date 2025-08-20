Police release images of 2 suspects wanted in Markham shooting

Police are seeking for these two suspects following a shooting in Markham. (York Regional Police)

Police have released new images of two suspects wanted in connection with the shooting of a man outside his home in Markham last week.

York Regional Police described the suspects as Black males who were last seen wearing grey hooded sweaters and black track pants.

Suspect photos The two suspects wanted in a shooting in Markham seen in this photo provided by York Regional Police.

The shooting occurred in the area of McCowan Road and 14th Avenue on the afternoon of Aug. 14. Police said the victim sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Days after the incident, investigators released a video showing the moments before and after the shooting. A male suspect was seen dashing across the street armed with what appears to be a gun.

WARNING: Footage of ‘targeted’ daytime shooting in Markham Video shows the moment where a man was shot outside of his home. The suspect remains at large.

The suspects fled in a grey Honda CR-V, which has since been recovered by investigators.

Police believed the incident to be targeted.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7541 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).