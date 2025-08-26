Alleged drug dealer charged in connection with fatal overdose in Vaughan

A York Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.

York Regional Police say they have charged an alleged drug dealer with manslaughter nearly a year after an overdose death in Vaughan.

Officers responded to a report of a male without vital signs at a home near Bathurst Street and Ner Israel Drive, in the Thornhill Woods area, back on Sept. 15, 2024.

The male party was pronounced dead at the scene and the Office of the Chief Coroner eventually deemed the death to be an accidental overdose.

Police said Tuesday that through an “extensive investigation” investigators identified a suspect who they believe to be responsible for trafficking drugs in York Region, including those sold to the person who died.

Officers arrested 29-year-old Farzam Jafari Roudsari of Georgina on Aug. 21. They also searched his home, where they allegedly found a quantity of controlled substances and proceeds of crime.

Jafari Roudsari has been charged with manslaughter, six counts of trafficking a Schedule I substance, five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking a Schedule I substance, five counts of possession of the proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and two counts of breach of probation.

Police said Jafari Roudsari was on probation for unrelated offences at the time of his arrest.