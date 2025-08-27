Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Walmart parking lot in Richmond Hill

Police are on the scene of a collision in front of a Walmart in Richmond Hill on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News)

A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Richmond Hill on Tuesday night.

York Regional Police said it happened in the parking lot of a Walmart on Silver Linden Drive, near Bayview Avenue and Highway 7, at 8 p.m.

The driver, for an unknown reason, appeared to have lost control and struck the pedestrian, police said.

They added that the victim was conscious when they were transported to the hospital.

Police said the victim’s injuries initially appeared to be serious.

The driver remained on the scene, police said.