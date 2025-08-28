King City holistic healer charged with sexual assault

Bryan Farnum, 65, of the City of King, has been arrested and charged with three counts of sexual assault while he was operating as a holistic healer.

York Regional Police said between June 2015 and July 2022, two victims reported that they had been sexually assaulted by the man during their healing sessions.

Bryan Farnum, 65, of the City of King, has been arrested and charged with three counts of sexual assault.

The charges have not been tested in court.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and encourage them to come forward.

Police are reminding any potential victims that there is no statute of limitations for reporting sexual assault.