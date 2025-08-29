Toronto man identified as victim in deadly Vaughan shooting

York Regional Police have identified a suspect vehicle in connection with a homicide in Vaughan. (York Regional Police)

A Toronto man has been identified as the victim of a deadly shooting in Vaughan which police say was targeted.

York Regional Police say officers were called to a commercial property near Langstaff Road and Jane Street just after 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 27 for a report of an injured person.

When they arrived, police said, a man was located inside one of the units with “obvious signs of trauma to his body.”

He was pronounced deceased at the scene and police have determined that he died due to gunshot wounds.

In a news release issued Friday, investigators identified the victim as 41-year-old Deuvane Donald Francis.

No information about the suspect, or suspects, has been revealed by investigators as they probe the incident.

However, police said a white, four-door 2016 Honda Civic was observed fleeing scene on the afternoon of Aug. 26 and has since been recovered by investigators.

“Investigators are appealing to any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police and to anyone who may have security video from the area, to please come forward,” they said in a news release.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.