Homicide investigation underway after person found dead at Vaughan home

CP24’s Steve Ryan shares the latest as Vaughan police probe a suspicious death after a body was found at 1 a.m.

York Regional Police say they are investigating after a person was found dead at a home in Vaughan early Sunday morning.

Police say officers responded at around 1 a.m. to a residence near Andreeta Drive and Barons Street, where they located a victim who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

YRP Officers investigating after a person was found dead at a home on Sunday August 31, 2025 (CP24 photo).

Investigators say the suspects fled the area but add there is no immediate threat to public safety.

A “large police presence” is expected in the neighbourhood as officers say they will be canvassing the area for video.

Residents with security cameras are asked to review their footage and make it accessible to investigators.

Anyone with information related to this matter is asked to contact the York Regional Police Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423 x7865.

This is a developing news story, more details to come...