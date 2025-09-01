5 people taken to hospital after Richmond Hill house fire

Firefighters are pictured at the scene of a house fire in Richmond Hill Monday September 1, 2025.

Five people have been taken to hospital following an early-morning fire at a home in Richmond Hill.

Emergency crews were called to the home – in the area of Skywood Drive and Rollinghill Road – shortly after 3 a.m. a.m., York Regional Police said.

Four people were found inside the home, police said. York Regional Paramedic Services said they assessed five patients at the scene and four were found lifeless.

All five patients were transported to hospital, paramedic said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Ontario’s office of the fire Marshall is being notified of the blaze.

Homes in the area were evacuated as emergency crews thought the fire, but people have been allowed to return to their homes now, police said.

Firefighters remain on the scene to monitor for hot spots.