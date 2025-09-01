Markham shooting sends one person to hospital

One person is in hospital with serious injuries and four suspects are in custody following a shooting in Markham.

York Regional Police were called to a shooting in the area of Ashgrove Road and Hepburn Street – near McCowan Road and 14th Avenue – around 9 a.m.

One person was subsequently transported to hospital.

Police did not provide any immediate word on what led to the incident, but said there is no immediate threat to public safety.

They are advising people to avoid the area as their investigation continues.

Officers are expected to be in the area canvassing for video. Police are asking anyone in the area with security cameras to make the footage available to investigators or to reach out to police.