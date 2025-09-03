‘It makes you realize how short life is’: Devastated family, friends mourn father of 4 fatally shot during Kleinberg home invasion

Aleem Farooqi, 46, of Vaughan, was fatally shot on Sept. 31 in his Kleinberg home. (Supplied)

Aleem Farooqi was an innocent victim, a man who was devoted to his family, community, and charity, says his devastated family.

According to York Regional Police, at least three people wearing dark masks entered a home at 22 Andreeta Dr. in Kleinberg just before one a.m. on Sunday.

Farooqi, who was 46, his wife, and four children – a teenage son and three girls who are believed to be 16, eight, and four – were inside that residence at that time.

Friends of the victim say the intruders demanded valuables and pointed a gun at his daughters. That’s when Farooqi stepped in and was shot, they say.

Police say officers arrived at the residence early Sunday morning and found a man suffering from what they described as “trauma.” The victim, later identified as Farooqi, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspects fled the area and remain outstanding.

Aleem Farooqi home Police are investigating after a 46-year-old man was fatally shot in his Kleinberg home on Aug. 31.

The man’s brother Naeem said he loved his family and when faced with the circumstances that unfolded that night he responded “like any father, any man would.”

“It makes you realize how short life is,” he said.

Naeem Farooqi Naeem Farooqi, brother of fatal shooting victim Aleem Farooqi, speaks with CTV News Toronto on Sept. 2.

Close friend Rizwan Ahmad said he’s shaken by this senseless killing.

“(Aleem) got killed in front of his children and that’s something I can’t even picture,” he told CTV News Toronto.

Aleem Farooqi vigil On Sept. 1, a vigil was held in Kleinberg for Aleem Farooqi, a father of 4 who was fatally shot during an Aug.. 31 home invasion.

On Monday night, a vigil was held in the neighbourhood for Farooqi. About 200 people came out to pay their respects and support his family.

Friend Ehsan Malik said Farooqi “lived by the motto love for all hatred for none,” calling him a “true example.”

Other friends say he lived the example through charitable work he did, like shoveling snow for the elderly and holding a Christmas toy drive for a local school.

In their initial news release. York Regional Police said the attack appeared to be targeted.

Friends of Farooqi, however, are disputing that possibility.

Malik said he doesn’t think his friend could have an enemy who would go so far as to shoot him to death.

“Even if somebody thinks that he had an enemy, I can’t believe knowing him for so much, I can’t believe he could ever have an enemy,” he said.

Naeem added that he doesn’t believe that there was a target on his brother.

“He had a very simple business. (Aleem) was a very honest man. You know, I think this was a home invasion that went very wrong,” the brother said.

CTV News Toronto has reached out to York Regional Police for clarification, but we’ve not heard back.

Farooqi owned a successful duct cleaning business.

Friends say he’d met Ontario Premier Doug Ford last fall due to his efforts to help improve air quality in schools.

Ford, Farooqi, Lecce Murder victim Aleem Farooqi, centre, poses for a photo with Premier Doug Ford and Stephen Lecce, Ontario's Minister of Energy and Mines. (Supplied)

Today, the premier sounded off on those responsible.

“These scumbags shot him right in front of his kids, shot him dead, twice. Just imagine, you know what? The trauma these kids are going to go through for the rest of their lives,” Ford said.

Farooqi’s family, meanwhile, wants justice for their loved one, and for the public know who Aleem was.

“Defending one’s family is considered a heroic martyrdom and I think he has achieved that, so I know my brother is watching from heaven,” the man’s brother said.