

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A male is dead after a shooting at an apartment building in Scarborough’s Dorset Park neighbourhood early Saturday morning.

It happened at a building near Dundalk Drive and Antrim Crest, which is in the area of Kennedy Road and Highway 401.

Police say that the victim was pronounced dead on scene after being located with multiple gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made so far and no information has been released about potential suspects.

Homicide detectives are investigating.