Police charged a man in connection with a suspected hate-motivated robbery in Toronto’s east end last weekend.

It happened on Sunday, just after 1:45 p.m., in the area of Danforth and Warden avenues.

According to police, the accused walked into a store and made anti-Muslim comments toward an employee.

A store customer approached the accused and told him to stop bothering the employee, to which the accused allegedly started to make anti-Muslim comments towards her.

Police allege the accused assaulted the customer and she fell to the ground.

As soon as she fell, officers said he took her cellphone and ran out of the store.

Toronto police charged 49-year-old Tim Rogers with robbery with violence and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The charges have not been tested in court.

Investigators are treating the incident as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).