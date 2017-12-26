

Hilary Caton, CP24.com





Toronto Police are investigating a report of a man allegedly pulling a gun on another man at Yorkdale Shopping Centre.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said the call came in at 12:48 p.m. after a person told the mall’s security that a man allegedly pulled a gun on him in the underground parking lot.

No injuries are reported.

Police said they were working with the mall’s security personnel for this investigation.

Police describe the suspect as a male.

Several hours later, around 5 p.m. police said officers along with mall security had conducted a “thorough search” of the shopping centre and said there was no person with a gun and that there is no threat to public safety.