

Phil Tsekouras, CP24





A man has died in hospital after a shooting in the city’s east-end Tuesday night.

The incident happened near Neilson Road and Crow Trail in Malvern just after 7 p.m., police said.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim’s injuries were originally reported as non-life-threatening, but his condition deteriorated shortly after that, according to police.

Police said that shell casings have been located on scene.

Homicide detectives have since taken over the investigation.

No suspect description has been provided.