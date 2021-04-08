A man is dead and two people are in police custody after a stabbing in Scarborough.

Authorities said they were called to Kennedy Road and Antrim Crescent on Thursday evening and found a man with multiple stab wounds.

The victim, who is in his 40s, was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Police said two people are now in custody in connection with the incident.