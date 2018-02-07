

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A Toronto man is facing 21 charges after a gun was fired during the course of an altercation outside a Humberlea bar.

Police say that a group of males were at a bar near Wilson Avenue and Highway 400 in the early hours of Friday morning when they got into a verbal altercation with some other people inside the bar.

It is alleged that the altercation subsequently turned physical and spilled outside the bar.

At that point, police say that one of the men produced a semi-automatic handgun and fired a single shot.

The man then fled the area.

Police say that a suspect was later identified and judicial authorization for the execution of a criminal search warrant was obtained.

Police allege that during the execution of that search warrant, a loaded 9mm handgun was thrown from the premises.

The handgun was later seized by police.

Dale Bowen, 33, of Toronto, is facing 21 charges, including discharging a firearm with intent to wound, endanger life or prevent arrest.