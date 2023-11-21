

Serena Lopez, CP24.com





A Clarington man is facing nearly two dozen charges in connection with the theft of numerous high-end vehicles.

Police say that officers conducted a five-month long investigation into vehicle thefts in Durham Region as part of “Project Kingmaker.”

The authorities says that the suspect targeted vehicles that were parked in residential areas and was able to gain access to them by hacking the programming that is incorporated into their computers.

It is alleged that the suspect targeted a range of high-end vehicles, including Chevrolet Tahoe’s, Chevrolet Suburban’s, and GMC Yukon’s.

A suspect, identified as 24-year-old Zachary Hussey, was arrested following the execution of a search warrant. He is charged with 23 offences, including seven counts of theft of motor vehicle.