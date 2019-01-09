

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 25-year-old man is facing a dozen charges in connection with a trio of bank robberies in the city’s west end last week.

The robberies took place at bank branches in the vicinity of Bloor Street and Jane Street, Dundas Street and Dufferin Street and Dufferin Street and St. Clair Avenue from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5.

In each of the robberies, police say that a man approached a teller and produced a note indicated that he had a gun and demanding cash. The man obtained an unspecified quantity of cash in each robbery and fled the scene, police say.

On Sunday police arrested 25-year-old Jeffery MacIntyre, of no fixed address, in connection with the robberies.

Police further allege that at the time of his arrest MacIntyre was found to be in possession of a starter's pistol and a switchblade knife.

He is charged with 12 offences, including three counts of robbery with a firearm.