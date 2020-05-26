Man seriously injured after shooting in Scarborough
Police tape is shown in a file photo. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Phil Tsekouras, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, May 26, 2020 9:40PM EDT
TORONTO--A shooting in Scarborough Tuesday evening has left a man with serious injuries, police say.
The incident happened in a laneway in the area of Empringham Drive and Sewells Road.
Police say the man was taken to hospital by his friends.
No suspect information has been provided by police.
This is a developing story. More to come.