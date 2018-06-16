

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera footage of a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a 51-year-old man in Parkdale earlier this week.

Police were called to a field behind a highrise building on West Lodge Avenue near Queen Street and Lansdowne Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The victim, since identified as Joseph Perron, was found badly beaten at the scene and was taken to hospital for treatment. Police told CP24 at the time that the victim subsequently had a medical issue at the hospital and was pronounced dead as a result.

In a news release issued Saturday, police said that the suspect seen in surveillance camera footage is wanted for second-degree murder. The suspect is known to frequent the West Lodge and Lansdowne avenues area, according to police.