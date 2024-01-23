Mississauga bus crashes into hydro pole near Toronto Pearson
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24)
Published Tuesday, January 23, 2024 9:13PM EST
A Mississauga transit bus crashed into a hydro pole near the airport on Tuesday night, Toronto police say.
Officers said it happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 427 North and Disco Road, which is near Toronto Pearson International Airport.
They said the bus driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and that nobody else was on the bus.
Police said Toronto Hydro has been notified.