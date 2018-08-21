

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Some of the victims of a bombing at a popular Indian restaurant in Mississauga will announce their “intended plan of action” at the offices of a personal injury law firm today.

The May 24th bombing at the Bombay Bhel restaurant near Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue injured a total of 15 people ranging in age from 23 to 69.

Three of those people were initially rushed to a trauma centre with critical injuries but their conditions quickly improved and they were upgraded to stable condition in the hours following the blast.

The other 12 victims, meanwhile, all sustained minor shrapnel-related injuries.

One day after the explosion, police released a surveillance camera image of two suspects in the case but no arrests have been made to date.

It is believed that the suspects, a male and female, walked into the busy restaurant at around 10:30 p.m. and planted a “homemade” improvised explosive device before fleeing the scene.

Police have previously said that two separate birthday parties were taking place inside the restaurant at the time, though it is unclear whether the suspects could have been targeting people attending either of those events.

Today’s press conference is taking place at the office of Diamond and Diamond Personal Injury Lawyers on Consumers Road at 11 a.m.

According to a press release, multiple victims from the May 24th blast will “address the latest updates that have come to light on this matter as well as their intended plan of action.”