

Phil Tsekouras, CP24.com





The number of COVID-19 deaths at a Bobcaygeon, Ont. long-term care residence has reached 28.

“One resident at Pinecrest Nursing Home passed away late last night,” facility administrator Mary Carr said in a release Wednesday afternoon.

The news comes after the facility reported another resident death on Tuesday and three resident deaths on Monday. The virus has also claimed the life of Jean Pollock, the wife of an infected resident who visited daily, but did not live at the facility.

The outbreak at the 65-bed facility, which began on March 18, is being described by local health officials as the largest in the province. There are currently 58 outbreaks at long-term care homes in Ontario, according to the ministry of health.

“Pinecrest’s experience and findings continue to be shared with the chief medical officer and other public health authorities to inform process and procedure,” Carr said. “Our aim is to share as much information as possible with other homes across the province to prioritize the health and safety of long-term care residents in Ontario.”

COVID-19 deaths in Ontario long-term care homes represent close to 50 per cent of all deaths reported in the province.

