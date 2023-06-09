Ana Bailao has gained ground in the race for mayor of Toronto as support for frontrunner Olivia Chow has slipped this week, according to a new poll released on Friday morning.

If the election was held today, 29 per cent of decided voters would cast their ballots for Chow while 20 per cent would choose Bailao.

The latest poll from Mainstreet Research has Chow down by three percentage points compared to last week’s poll. Meanwhile, Bailao jumped up by four points.

Mark Saunders is in third with 13 per cent of support, followed by Josh Matlow with 11 per cent of decided voters picking him.

Mitzie Hunter and Anthony Furey are tied with 9 per cent of support. Behind them are Brad Bradford and “another candidate,” garnering 4 per cent. Chloe Brown has the support of 3 per cent of decided voters.

Chow, who has been leading in the polls, has faced constant attacks from other candidates as they try to weaken her support.

In the latest poll, Mainstreet Research asked voters how they would feel about the future of Toronto if Chow becomes mayor, and 24 per cent of them said they are “very hopeful,” and 20 per cent are “somewhat hopeful.” Meanwhile, 25 per cent said they are “very pessimistic,” and 10 per cent said “somewhat pessimistic.”

On Thursday, Saunders called on other candidates to throw their support behind him to “stop Olivia Chow.” However, his opponents rejected his plea, all vowing to continue their mayoral campaign.

There are 17 days left till election day on June 26, but advance voting has begun and will run through June 13.

Methodology

Mainstreet Research conducted a survey of 706 adults living in Toronto between June 7 and June 8 using automated telephone interviews.

The margin of error is +/- 3.7 per cent at the 95 per cent confidence level.