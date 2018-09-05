

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





A mother and her teenage daughter have been taken to the hospital in serious condition following a collision in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police responded to reports of a collision between two vehicles near Airport Road and Braydon Boulevard around 6:50 p.m.

Two people were seriously injured, paramedics say. An adult female was taken to a trauma centre and a teenage girl is being taken to SickKids Hospital.

The Major Collision Bureau has taken over the investigation and is on the scene. The intersection will be closed for several hours while officers investigate the incident.