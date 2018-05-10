Search
Search CP24
X
WATCH LIVE
NEWS
WEATHER
TRAFFIC
VIDEO
CP24 BREAKFAST
Lifestyle
Lotto
MORE
Home
Local
World
Entertainment
Sports
The Mayor
The Chief
Photo Galleries
Toronto
Southern Ontario
Canada
Commuter Centre
Traffic
Transit
Air Travel
Border Crossings
CP24 LIVE
All Video
The Mayor
The Chief
Live at Noon
Hot Property
Autoshop
All Videos
Milestones
Home
Human Interest
Health
Technology
Real Estate
Travel
Top Social Stories
CP24 GO
Video Help
Contact Us
CP24 Supports
Lotto Numbers
Breaking News Email
Talk Shows
Skip to Main Content
Advertisement
Mother's Day Contest Rules and Regulations
Published Thursday, May 10, 2018 2:22PM EDT
News Tips
Report Errors
Tweets by @CP24
CP24 Toronto's Breaking News
Advertisement
Local Flyers
Latest News Videos
false
WestJet pilots vote in favour of strike mandate
Air Date: May 10, 2018
false
Man found shot behind wheel dies of injuries
Air Date: May 10, 2018
false
Minassian faces three new attempted murder charges
Air Date: May 10, 2018
false
Ontario party leaders launch into campaign day 2
Air Date: May 10, 2018
false
Trump and Kim Jong Un to meet in Singapore
Air Date: May 10, 2018
Watch news udpates and more videos...