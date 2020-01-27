

Phil Tsekouras, CP24.com





Police have arrested four teenagers after a student was assaulted near a Hamilton secondary school earlier this month.

The incident happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 16 at a plaza located near Bishop Tonnos School in the Pannabaker Drive and Garner Road West area. Police say that a large disturbance involving students from Bishop Tonnos School and St. Thomas More occurred.

Police said that during the incident, a 15-year-old male student of Bishop Tonnos was assaulted and received minor injuries, noting that the incident was captured on video.

On the evening of Jan 16, Hamilton Police became aware of the incident and opened an investigation. At that time, investigators learned that roughly 20 students from St. Thomas More attended the incident.

HPS arrests four male youths in relation to a student assault in Ancaster. The incident was captured on video by onlookers and security cameras. The males, 3x 15 years-of-age and 1x 14-years-of-age will be entering into a youth diversion program., #HamOnt https://t.co/PfZufdvtdX — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 27, 2020

Over the course of their investigation and with the assistance of school administrators, police said that four youths were arrested for their involvement in the incident. Police also identified other students as being indirectly involved in the incident and said that information was passed on to school administrators.

In a news release issued Monday, police said that those arrested include three 15-year-old males and one 14-year-old male, all from Hamilton.

No charges have been laid, but Hamilton Police Constable Jerome Stewart told CP24 that the four youths are scheduled to participate in a youth diversion program.

If any of the youths fail to complete the program, charges may be considered.

Hamilton Police say that they take these types of incidents “extremely seriously” and are asking anyone with information to contact Mountain Division Youth Resource Office at 905-546-3889. Information can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.