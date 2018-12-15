

Sumran Bhan, CP24.com





A gas leak that prompted the closure of a portion of Danforth Ave. has been capped off, but crews remain on scene.

The gas leak started after a vehicle struck the side of a building along the street, near Dawes Rd.

Toronto fire officials said the call came in at around 6:11 p.m. on Saturday evening.

A one-inch natural gas line was struck and began leaking, fire officials said.

Enbridge attended to the scene to close off the leak. The team has yet to repair the line. It is unclear how quickly that can be done.

The affected building currently has no heat.

During the repairs, Toronto fire said there was a chance the line could ignite, and as a precaution, laid down a fire hose and charged it with water.

Three floors of the building that was struck and a Popeyes restaurant were evacuated as crews worked on the scene.

Danforth Ave. was also closed to pedestrians and vehicles, in both directions from Dawes Rd. to Main St.

Police said the driver of the vehicle is female and suffered minor injuries.

Speaking to CP24 at the scene the woman said she could tell something was leaking under her car.

“I was scared,” the woman, who did not give her name, said.

There are TTC diversions in effect in the area.