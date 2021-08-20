

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Ontario New Democrats want a former Tory legislator who was booted from caucus for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine to be replaced as deputy speaker at Queen's Park.

Opposition house leader Peggy Sattler wrote to her government counterpart on Friday asking for a meeting to discuss "next steps" to replace Rick Nicholls.

Nicholls was removed from the governing Progressive Conservatives' caucus Thursday after being told to get the shots or show proof of a medical exemption.

Premier Doug Ford says he expects all Progressive Conservative members and candidates to get vaccinated, and that Nicholls did not provide a legitimate reason for not doing so.

Nicholls, who represents Chatham-Kent-Leamington, told reporters he did not take the vaccine for "personal reasons" and maintained he wouldn't be "coerced" into getting the shot.

At a brief news conference on Thursday, Nicholls noted that his decision might result in the loss of his deputy speaker title.