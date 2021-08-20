NDP want former Tory who refused vaccination replaced as deputy speaker
Ontario PC MPP Rick Nicholls holds a news conference at the Queens Park Legislature, in Toronto on Thursday, August 19, 2021, to announce that he would not get vaccinated against COVID-19. Nicholls is one of the two PCs who was told to get a COVID vaccine by today or get kicked out of caucus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 20, 2021 3:24PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 20, 2021 3:25PM EDT
TORONTO - The Ontario New Democrats want a former Tory legislator who was booted from caucus for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine to be replaced as deputy speaker at Queen's Park.
Opposition house leader Peggy Sattler wrote to her government counterpart on Friday asking for a meeting to discuss "next steps" to replace Rick Nicholls.
Nicholls was removed from the governing Progressive Conservatives' caucus Thursday after being told to get the shots or show proof of a medical exemption.
Premier Doug Ford says he expects all Progressive Conservative members and candidates to get vaccinated, and that Nicholls did not provide a legitimate reason for not doing so.
Nicholls, who represents Chatham-Kent-Leamington, told reporters he did not take the vaccine for "personal reasons" and maintained he wouldn't be "coerced" into getting the shot.
At a brief news conference on Thursday, Nicholls noted that his decision might result in the loss of his deputy speaker title.