1 adult, 2 children taken to hospital after ATV accident in Caledon
Police investigating an ATV accident in Caledon that seriously injured three people.
Share:
Published Saturday, July 31, 2021 10:44PM EDT
Three people, including two children, were hospitalized after an accident involving an ATV in Caledon Saturday night.
It happened on Innis Lake Road, north of Old Church Road, just before 9 p.m.
Peel paramedics say three people – a 42-year-old, a 13-year-old, and an 11-year-old – were all transported to the hospital in serious condition.
No further details have been released about the accident or what caused it.