One person is dead and another suffered critical injuries following a crash involving at least six vehicles in Scarborough on Wednesday morning, Toronto paramedics say.

The collision happened near Markham Road and Milner Avenue at around 6:30 a.m.

In a post on social media, police said one vehicle flipped over and caught fire. Toronto Fire told CP24 that three people needed to be extricated from their vehicles.

According to paramedics, two people sustained life-threatening injuries and were transported to a trauma centre for treatment. Police later confirmed to CP24 that one of the victims subsequently died from their injuries.

The intersection is closed in all directions along with the westbound Hwy. 401 ramp to Markham Road. Officers are advising motorists to avoid the area.