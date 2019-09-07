

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





An 86-year-old woman is dead and 10 other people including three children are injured after a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401 near Leslie.

Ontario Provincial police said four to five vehicles were involved.

Toronto paramedics say a woman was transported with life-threatening injuries to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said 10 other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

All westbound express lanes on Highway 401 is closed at Warden Avenue for investigation.