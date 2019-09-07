1 dead, 10 injured including 3 children after a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401 and Leslie
OPP said a woman is dead and seven other people were seriously injured after a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401 and Leslie. (OPP)
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Saturday, September 7, 2019 5:13PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 7, 2019 6:54PM EDT
An 86-year-old woman is dead and 10 other people including three children are injured after a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401 near Leslie.
Ontario Provincial police said four to five vehicles were involved.
Toronto paramedics say a woman was transported with life-threatening injuries to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Police said 10 other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
All westbound express lanes on Highway 401 is closed at Warden Avenue for investigation.