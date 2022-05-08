1 dead, 2 others injured after motorcycle, SUV collide in Milton
Published Sunday, May 8, 2022 8:49PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 8, 2022 8:49PM EDT
A motorcyclist is dead after a collision in Milton Sunday afternoon.
Halton Regional Police said it happened at the intersection of Derry Road and James Snow Parkway around 3:15 p.m.
A motorcycle was travelling east on Derry Road when it collided with a Hyundai Tucson, police said.
The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene.
The two occupants of the SUV, a 79-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065.