1 dead, 2 others injured after shooting in Scarborough
Police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Graeme Roy)
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Saturday, January 25, 2020 9:51PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 25, 2020 9:52PM EST
One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in Scarborough on Saturday night.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Markham and Kingston Roads just after 9 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
Police said a male victim who was shot in the chest was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another male was shot in head and was taken to a trauma centre, police said.
A female victim suffered an injury to her hand and is being treated at the scene.
No suspect information has been released.
More to come.