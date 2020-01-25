

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in Scarborough on Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Markham and Kingston Roads just after 9 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Police said a male victim who was shot in the chest was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another male was shot in head and was taken to a trauma centre, police said.

A female victim suffered an injury to her hand and is being treated at the scene.

No suspect information has been released.

More to come.

