

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person is dead and two others have suffered serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Georgina on Tuesday afternoon.

York Regional Police say officers were called to the area of Glenwoods and Warden avenues at around 2:45 p.m. after receiving a call about a vehicle that left the roadway.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered three people inside the vehicle.

One occupant was pronounced dead at the scene and the two others were taken to hospital in serious condition.

Police have not released the ages or genders of the victims.

Road closures are in place in the area for the police investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information or dash camera footage of the collision to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.