1 dead, 3 in hospital following Caledon collision
The OPP logo is seen in this file photo. (File)
Published Sunday, December 31, 2023 9:39AM EST
One person is dead and three others have been rushed to hospital following a collision in Caledon.
Police say the two-vehicle collision occurred on Kennedy Road, just north of Mayfield Road, on Sunday morning.
Kennedy Road is closed while investigators are on scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police. More to come.