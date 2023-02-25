One person is dead and five others are seriously injured after a two-alarm fire in Scarborough’s West Hill neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.

Toronto Fire said crews responded to a fire in a unit on the 5th floor of a residential building in the area of Kingston Road and Lawrence Avenue East at around 3:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, they were met with heavy smoke. A CP24 viewer tweeted a video showing black smoke billowing out of the building.

Firefighters entered a unit where the fire was and rescued one occupant inside.

The individual was without vital signs and was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

Shortly after, Toronto Fire tweeted that “one person has been confirmed deceased.”

Toronto Fire said they also rescued several other people from the building.

A total of five people were transported to the hospital, Toronto paramedics said.

One of them, a woman in her 60s, has life-threatening injuries. The four others, including a man in his 60s and two women in their 60s, are in serious condition.

The fire has been knocked down, Toronto Fire said, adding that crews are now working to clear smoke in the building.

The cause and origin of the fire are unknown.

Toronto Fire said its investigators are looking into the cause and origin of the fire in cooperation with Toronto police and Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal.