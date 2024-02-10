1 dead after fight breaks out inside of Toronto apartment building
Published Saturday, February 10, 2024 10:01AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 10, 2024 10:22AM EST
Toronto police are investigating a homicide that happened inside of an apartment building in Toronto’s west end on Saturday morning.
Just before 6 a.m., police received reports of a fight in an apartment building at Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West. Police say that a victim who was found with injuries was pronounced dead on scene.
Toronto police’s homicide unit has been notified and will be attending the scene.
This is a breaking news story. More information to come...