One person is dead and another suffered critical injuries after a garbage truck collided with a tractor-trailer in Mississauga, Peel police say.

The collision occurred near Goreway Drive and Derry Road at around 2:25 p.m.

Police said a man and a woman were transported from the scene to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries and one of the victims was subsequently pronounced dead in hospital.

All lanes of Derry Road are closed in both directions from Goreway Drive to west of Highway 427.