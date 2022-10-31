One person is dead and another is in hospital after a shooting outside Woburn Collegiate Institute in Scarborough Monday afternoon, police confirm.

Police say the shooting happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the school’s front yard.

A male victim was located with gunshot wounds and was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition. He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

A teenage boy was also transported to a trauma centre via emergency run after bringing themselves to a local hospital, police say.

Woburn Collegiate Institute was initially placed under a lockdown while police conducted a sweep of the premises.

However, at around 4:30 p.m. police began escorting students out of the building.

Parents are being told they can attend the southeast side of the school at Dorrington Drive and Ellesmere Road.

So far no arrests have been made.

Police said that a suspect was seen fleeing the area going westbound and is described as a Black male wearing a black jacket and a COVID mask.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.